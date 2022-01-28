2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$18,226 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 9 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8241525

8241525 Stock #: 220155

220155 VIN: WDDMH4GB5FJ356686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220155

Mileage 118,927 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.