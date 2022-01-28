Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

118,927 KM

Details Description

$18,226

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

B250 Sports Tourer AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | PARK SENSOR

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

118,927KM
Used
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB5FJ356686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,927 KM

Vehicle Description

This B250 offers the practicality of a hatchback with the luxury one would expect from a Mercedes-Benz! Options include, 17 alloy wheels, black leather interior, heated seats, parking sensors, collision prevention assist, attention assist, leather wrapped steering, automatic headlights, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

