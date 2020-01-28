Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION HEAD UP DISPLAY CAMERA 4MATIC.

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan NAVIGATION HEAD UP DISPLAY CAMERA 4MATIC.

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

  1. 4613481
  2. 4613481
  3. 4613481
  4. 4613481
  5. 4613481
  6. 4613481
  7. 4613481
  8. 4613481
  9. 4613481
  10. 4613481
  11. 4613481
  12. 4613481
  13. 4613481
  14. 4613481
  15. 4613481
  16. 4613481
  17. 4613481
  18. 4613481
  19. 4613481
  20. 4613481
  21. 4613481
  22. 4613481
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,777KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4613481
  • Stock #: M7773
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU056363
Exterior Colour
Cavansite Blue Met
Interior Colour
Silk Beige ARTICO
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

LOCAL TRADE 2015 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC WITH NAVIGATION SUNROOF REVERSE CAMERA POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS BLIND SPOT MONITORING COLLISION WARNING LINE DEPARTURE WARNING HEAN UP DISPLAY PADDLE SHIFTING PARKING ASSIST MERCEDES DRIVE MODE SELECTOR AND ALLOY WHEELS. loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES, and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours… All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested… Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Global Auto Sales

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 72,947 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 99,692 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 54,114 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-248-XXXX

(click to show)

613-248-8778

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7662

Send A Message