2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

<div><span>Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan, presented in a timeless white exterior complemented by a refined black leather interior.</span> <span>This vehicle embodies the craftsmanship and innovation that Mercedes-Benz is renowned for, offering a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable.</span></div><br /><div><span>Under the hood, the C 300 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.</span> <span>Paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, this sedan ensures confident handling and stability across various driving conditions.</span> <span>The vehicle achieves fuel efficiency ratings of approximately 10.1 L/100 km in the city and 7.8 L/100 km on the highway, making it both powerful and economical.</span> <span>Step inside to discover a cabin designed with meticulous attention to detail.</span><span> </span><span>The black leather interior exudes sophistication, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.</span><span> </span><span>The infotainment system includes a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on every journey.</span><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>Safety is paramount in the C 300 4MATIC, equipped with advanced features such as Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, and a suite of airbags to provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.</span> </div><br /><div><span>The exterior design is both elegant and aerodynamic, featuring LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof that adds to the vehicles luxurious appeal.</span> <span>The spacious trunk offers ample cargo space, while the split-folding rear seats provide flexibility for transporting larger items.</span><span>This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan is a testament to the brands commitment to excellence, offering a harmonious balance of style, comfort, and performance.</span><span> </span><span>Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey, this vehicle delivers an unparalleled driving experience.</span><span></span></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><strong data-start=989 data-end=1110>Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the C 300 4MATIC for yourself.</strong></div>

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

144,030 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

12435829

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,030KM
VIN 55SWF4KB2FU073569

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,030 KM

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan, presented in a timeless white exterior complemented by a refined black leather interior. This vehicle embodies the craftsmanship and innovation that Mercedes-Benz is renowned for, offering a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable.
Under the hood, the C 300 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, this sedan ensures confident handling and stability across various driving conditions. The vehicle achieves fuel efficiency ratings of approximately 10.1 L/100 km in the city and 7.8 L/100 km on the highway, making it both powerful and economical. Step inside to discover a cabin designed with meticulous attention to detail. The black leather interior exudes sophistication, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. The infotainment system includes a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is paramount in the C 300 4MATIC, equipped with advanced features such as Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, and a suite of airbags to provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.
The exterior design is both elegant and aerodynamic, featuring LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof that adds to the vehicle's luxurious appeal. The spacious trunk offers ample cargo space, while the split-folding rear seats provide flexibility for transporting larger items.This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence, offering a harmonious balance of style, comfort, and performance. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey, this vehicle delivers an unparalleled driving experience.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the C 300 4MATIC for yourself.

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class