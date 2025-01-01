$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,030KM
VIN 55SWF4KB2FU073569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan, presented in a timeless white exterior complemented by a refined black leather interior. This vehicle embodies the craftsmanship and innovation that Mercedes-Benz is renowned for, offering a driving experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable.
Under the hood, the C 300 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, this sedan ensures confident handling and stability across various driving conditions. The vehicle achieves fuel efficiency ratings of approximately 10.1 L/100 km in the city and 7.8 L/100 km on the highway, making it both powerful and economical. Step inside to discover a cabin designed with meticulous attention to detail. The black leather interior exudes sophistication, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. The infotainment system includes a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is paramount in the C 300 4MATIC, equipped with advanced features such as Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, and a suite of airbags to provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.
The exterior design is both elegant and aerodynamic, featuring LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof that adds to the vehicle's luxurious appeal. The spacious trunk offers ample cargo space, while the split-folding rear seats provide flexibility for transporting larger items.This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence, offering a harmonious balance of style, comfort, and performance. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey, this vehicle delivers an unparalleled driving experience.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the C 300 4MATIC for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class