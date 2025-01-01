$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sedan
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,591KM
VIN 55SWF4KB2FU054004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1403
- Mileage 111,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience affordable luxury with the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan, finished in elegant silver. This refined vehicle is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine delivering 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, ensuring confident handling in various driving conditions.
The interior boasts premium materials, including MB-Tex leatherette upholstery, real wood and metal accents, and a redesigned center console. Comfort features include dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a 16-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, and a 14-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.
Technology is at the forefront with a 7-inch display screen controlled by the COMAND system, Bluetooth connectivity, HD radio, USB/iPod integration, and available options such as a Burmester premium sound system, navigation, and a panoramic sunroof.
Safety features include Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, adaptive brake technology, and a suite of airbags, providing peace of mind for daily commuting.
With its blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan offers a compelling choice for those seeking luxury at an accessible price point.
Book a test drive today. Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
The interior boasts premium materials, including MB-Tex leatherette upholstery, real wood and metal accents, and a redesigned center console. Comfort features include dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a 16-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, and a 14-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.
Technology is at the forefront with a 7-inch display screen controlled by the COMAND system, Bluetooth connectivity, HD radio, USB/iPod integration, and available options such as a Burmester premium sound system, navigation, and a panoramic sunroof.
Safety features include Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, adaptive brake technology, and a suite of airbags, providing peace of mind for daily commuting.
With its blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan offers a compelling choice for those seeking luxury at an accessible price point.
Book a test drive today. Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoAgents
2021 Kia Forte EX 101,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 56,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 158,465 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class