2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C63 AMG COUPE
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C63 AMG COUPE
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,131KM
VIN WDDGJ7HB6FG355142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MATTE SILVER
- Mileage 40,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of high-performance luxury with this stunning 2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Coupe, finished in a rare factory matte silver exterior that perfectly complements its aggressive stance and unmistakable AMG styling. Under the hood lies a handcrafted 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, delivering an exhilarating 451 horsepower through a lightning-quick AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-speed automatic transmission, offering blistering acceleration and a deeply satisfying exhaust note. This rear-wheel-drive powerhouse is more than just performanceit's a refined driving machine engineered for precision and presence.
Step inside the cockpit and youre surrounded by an impeccably designed two-tone interior, featuring supple beige leather contrasted with black Alcantara inserts and AMG-specific sport stitching. The multi-contour performance front seats are both heated and power-adjustable with memory settings, offering outstanding lateral support and comfort for spirited drives or long-distance cruising. A flat-bottom AMG steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Alcantara provides perfect control, while real aluminum trim and AMG badging throughout reinforce its motorsport pedigree.
Technology and convenience are seamlessly integrated, with COMAND navigation, a premium Harman Kardon LOGIC7 surround sound system, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, USB inputs, and voice control functionality. Dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless-go with push-button start, and a power tilt/slide glass sunroof enhance everyday usability. The exterior is outfitted with 19-inch AMG twin 5-spoke forged wheels, red brake calipers, LED daytime running lights, and bi-xenon headlamps with adaptive lighting.
Performance-focused features include AMG Ride Control sport suspension with adjustable damping, a limited-slip differential, high-performance brakes, and a selectable drive mode system offering Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Manual modes. Safety is equally prioritized with advanced driver aids such as blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, PARKTRONIC with front and rear sensors, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags for comprehensive protection.
This 2015 C63 AMG Coupe blends unmistakable German engineering with a commanding road presence and a refined, track-inspired interior, making it one of the last and most sought-after naturally aspirated AMGs ever produced. With its rare color combination, fully loaded options, and iconic performance, this coupe is as thrilling to own as it is to drive.
Schedule in your test drive today! Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class