Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

PANO ROOF HUD BLIS NAVI AMG STYLE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

PANO ROOF HUD BLIS NAVI AMG STYLE PACKAGE

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 4570593
  2. 4570593
  3. 4570593
Contact Seller

$27,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,542KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4570593
  • Stock #: 032414
  • VIN: 55SWF6GB4FU032414
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Another prime example of Import Economics 101...European design, fit, finish and drive that will impress the most sophisticated driver's palate and will do so without breaking the bank!! Finished in Canvasite Blue Metallic with contrasting beige Ambitex seating surfaces, 329 horses under the hood, 4Matic all wheel drive system, backup camera, active park assist, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, driving package, seat memory, autonomous brake intervention for pedestrians, memory package for driver's seat, presafe, rain sensor, panoramic sunroof, heads up display, sport suspension, dynamic headlamps, AMG style package, 18" AMG alloys, premium sound system, heated front seats, ambience illumination, keyless start, low kms all compliment this stunning 2015 Mercedes C400 4Matic. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 123,274 KM
$9,700 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 57,480 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Outback ...
 99,203 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030