2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

43,624 KM

Details Description

$29,652

+ tax & licensing
$29,652

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC | NEW ARRIVAL | PANO ROOF | NAV

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC | NEW ARRIVAL | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,652

+ taxes & licensing

43,624KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7898829
  Stock #: 211188
  VIN: 55SWF4KB1FU054401

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Polar White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 211188
  Mileage 43,624 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS & Loaded AWD with dual-panel panoramic sunroof, navigation, 18'' AMG alloys, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevention System, rear camera, full power group including power seats, memory seating system, dual climate control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

