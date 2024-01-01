$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 AWD | LOW KMS! | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,540 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! All-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, backup camera, alloys, dual-zone climate control, power seat w/ memory, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
