2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA-Class

Convenience Cruise Control Safety First Aid Kit Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Comfort Air filtration Exterior Rear fog lamps

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

ashtray

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

115 amp alternator

8 speakers

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Forward Collision Mitigation

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Grille w/Chrome Bar

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

50 L Fuel Tank

Comfort Ride Suspension

Audio Theft Deterrent

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows

62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

4.13 Axle Ratio

Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,

