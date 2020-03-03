Menu
2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA-Class

4DR SDN CLA250 4M

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,684KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799259
  • Stock #: 18-0020A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9FN263237
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A small European entry level car that equally stylish and luxurious. This 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Reliable and beautiful in all aspects, this CLA class is taking the niche segment by storm with its small yet very stylish proportions and multiple available engine options including the potent and extremely powerful AMG model.This sedan has 113,684 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Rear fog lamps
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • ashtray
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • 115 amp alternator
  • 8 speakers
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Comfort Ride Suspension
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
  • 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 4.13 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,

