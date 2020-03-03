2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA-Class

- Convenience
- Safety
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- ashtray
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- 115 amp alternator
- 8 speakers
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Comfort Ride Suspension
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
- 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
- Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- 4.13 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,
