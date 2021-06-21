Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

98,868 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4DR SDN CLA 250 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4DR SDN CLA 250 FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7416833
  2. 7416833
  3. 7416833
  4. 7416833
  5. 7416833
  6. 7416833
  7. 7416833
  8. 7416833
  9. 7416833
  10. 7416833
  11. 7416833
  12. 7416833
  13. 7416833
  14. 7416833
  15. 7416833
  16. 7416833
  17. 7416833
  18. 7416833
  19. 7416833
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7416833
  • Stock #: 01081
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB6FN188015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01081
  • Mileage 98,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Parking Sensors
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Kia Sorento
 132,207 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 104,522 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Ioniq H...
 90,712 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory