For sale: 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E 550 4MATIC with 146,035 km. This luxury sedan combines elegance and performance with its powerful V8 engine, all-wheel drive (4MATIC) system, and meticulously crafted interior. Enjoy premium features such as leather seating, advanced navigation, and a sophisticated sound system, all designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sleek design and robust performance, this E 550 is perfect for those seeking both comfort and thrill on the road. Dont miss out on this exceptional vehicle—contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the unparalleled luxury of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 4MATIC!

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

146,035 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550/4MATIC/LTHR/SNRF/MSGSTS/NAV/REARCAM

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550/4MATIC/LTHR/SNRF/MSGSTS/NAV/REARCAM

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHF9BB0FB114751

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,035 KM

"For sale: 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E 550 4MATIC with 146,035 km. This luxury sedan combines elegance and performance with its powerful V8 engine, all-wheel drive (4MATIC) system, and meticulously crafted interior. Enjoy premium features such as leather seating, advanced navigation, and a sophisticated sound system, all designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sleek design and robust performance, this E 550 is perfect for those seeking both comfort and thrill on the road. Don't miss out on this exceptional vehicle—contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the unparalleled luxury of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 4MATIC!"

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class