2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
BlueTec Diesel AWD w/leather, navigation, panoramic sunroof, 360 camera, power liftgate, Harman/Kardon audio, alloy wheels, tinted glass, heated seats steering, heated/cooled cupholders, blind spot warning/lane keeping assist/distance warning, trailer hitch, dual climate control, full power group incl power memory seats, power adjustable steering column, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, push button start, power folding mirrors, running boards, cargo cover, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This ML350 is loaded! Premium Package, Convenience Package. Car-On has Ottawa's bests election of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could beentered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8