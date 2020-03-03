Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Premium LEATHER NAV PANO ROO

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Premium LEATHER NAV PANO ROO

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,842

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,053KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4708563
  • Stock #: 200143
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB1FA445821
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

BlueTec Diesel AWD w/leather, navigation, panoramic sunroof, 360 camera, power liftgate, Harman/Kardon audio, alloy wheels, tinted glass, heated seats steering, heated/cooled cupholders, blind spot warning/lane keeping assist/distance warning, trailer hitch, dual climate control, full power group incl power memory seats, power adjustable steering column, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, push button start, power folding mirrors, running boards, cargo cover, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This ML350 is loaded! Premium Package, Convenience Package. Car-On has Ottawa's bests election of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could beentered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

