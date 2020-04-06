Menu
2015 MINI 3 Door

Cooper Turbo LEATHER NAV PANO ROOF HTD SEATS LOADE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$10,864

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,136KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849947
  • Stock #: 200187
  • VIN: WMWXM5C59FT973308
Exterior Colour
LIGHT GREY
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Turbo w/leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 17' alloy wheels, cruise control, dual climate control, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, sport mode, traction control, and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

