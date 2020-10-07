2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Black fender flares Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear centre armrest Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Audio Theft Deterrent FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Passenger Knee Airbag Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Security System Pre-Wiring Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Carbon black interior colour Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 3.71 Axle Ratio 47 L Fuel Tank 55-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 860# Maximum Payload Engine: 1.6L I-4 16V DOHC Twin Scroll Turbo GVWR: 1,860 kgs Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat

