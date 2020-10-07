Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

69,740 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
S - $105 B/W

Location

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

69,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211986
  • Stock #: P6555
  • VIN: WMWZC5C5XFWM19382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $16475 - Our Price is just $15995!

While its proportions are much larger than the standard Mini, this 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is still small and nimble enough to put a smile on your face while you drive it. This 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Thanks to its agile handling, even though it is a crossover, this 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is chosen as one of the best compact SUV's. Reliable and luxurious, the Countryman's interior is anything but frugal with quality materials and all the latest tech installed for your safety and entertainment. A great engine lineup makes sure that this Countryman is never low on power, enabling you to take on any road surface with ease and confidence.This wagon has 69,740 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
6 Speakers
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Black fender flares
Air filtration
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Audio Theft Deterrent
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Passenger Knee Airbag
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Security System Pre-Wiring
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Carbon black interior colour
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
3.71 Axle Ratio
47 L Fuel Tank
55-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
860# Maximum Payload
Engine: 1.6L I-4 16V DOHC Twin Scroll Turbo
GVWR: 1,860 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat

