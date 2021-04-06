Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

36,505 KM

Details Description Features

$18,855

+ tax & licensing
$18,855

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S S-ALL4 |SUPER LOW KMS | TWIN SUNROOF | 19'' ALLOY

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S S-ALL4 |SUPER LOW KMS | TWIN SUNROOF | 19'' ALLOY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,855

+ taxes & licensing

36,505KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6980414
  • Stock #: 210385
  • VIN: WMWZC5C57FWM19761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 36,505 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 36,000 KM! AWD Top of the Line Countryman S- Essential & Loaded package. Fun 6-Speed Manual AWD finished in Blazing Red Metallic on Carbon Black Leather interior, Premium 19'' alloy wheels, twin panel panoramic sunroof, heated seats, bi-xenon headlamps, auto-dimming rear view mirror, push button start, sport mode, LED fog lights, climate control, rain sensing wipers, roof rails, power group, cruise control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. 4wd, awd, COOPER S

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

