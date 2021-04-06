2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 36,000 KM! AWD Top of the Line Countryman S- Essential & Loaded package. Fun 6-Speed Manual AWD finished in Blazing Red Metallic on Carbon Black Leather interior, Premium 19'' alloy wheels, twin panel panoramic sunroof, heated seats, bi-xenon headlamps, auto-dimming rear view mirror, push button start, sport mode, LED fog lights, climate control, rain sensing wipers, roof rails, power group, cruise control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. 4wd, awd, COOPER S
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8