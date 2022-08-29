$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S | 6 SPEED | PANOROOF | LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 9100576
- Stock #: 221101
- VIN: WMWZC5C57FWM19498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jungle Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 150,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a new car that's fun, sporty and good on gas? Look no further, this Mini Cooper S Countryman is the perfect car! Featuring a panoramic sunroof, black leather interior, automatic climate control, heated seats, automatic headlights, automatic dimming rearview mirror, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
