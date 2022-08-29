Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

150,193 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Cooper S | 6 SPEED | PANOROOF | LEATHER

Cooper S | 6 SPEED | PANOROOF | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,193KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9100576
  • Stock #: 221101
  • VIN: WMWZC5C57FWM19498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jungle Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 150,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a new car that's fun, sporty and good on gas? Look no further, this Mini Cooper S Countryman is the perfect car! Featuring a panoramic sunroof, black leather interior, automatic climate control, heated seats, automatic headlights, automatic dimming rearview mirror, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

