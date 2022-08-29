2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 1 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9100576

9100576 Stock #: 221101

221101 VIN: WMWZC5C57FWM19498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jungle Green Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 150,193 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.