Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

6138231555

  1. 4848522
  2. 4848522
  3. 4848522
  4. 4848522
  5. 4848522
  6. 4848522
  7. 4848522
  8. 4848522
  9. 4848522
  10. 4848522
  11. 4848522
  12. 4848522
  13. 4848522
  14. 4848522
  15. 4848522
  16. 4848522
  17. 4848522
  18. 4848522
  19. 4848522
  20. 4848522
  21. 4848522
Contact Seller

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,800KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4848522
  • Stock #: 20-088A
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX5FZ601089
Exterior Colour
Rally Red Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Ford

2017 Ford Explorer S...
 95,944 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang Ec...
 26,763 KM
$22,584 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SPORT
 108,674 KM
$25,584 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613823XXXX

(click to show)

6138231555

Send A Message