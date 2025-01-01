Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

135,181 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12547253

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,181KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AW7FE607237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1404
  • Mileage 135,181 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX 101,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 56,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 158,465 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2015 Mitsubishi RVR