2015 Mitsubishi RVR

61,060 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT GT

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT GT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7520346
  Stock #: 01121
  VIN: 4A4AJ4AW9FE607031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01121
  • Mileage 61,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear-View Camera
Heated Seats
Panoramic Roof
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

