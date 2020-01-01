2015 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Rear child safety locks Comfort Air Conditioning Manual air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Window grid antenna Seating Front Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Body-Coloured Splash Guards Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4 Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic 4.83 Axle Ratio 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 68 L Fuel Tank Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers Urethane Gear Shifter Material

