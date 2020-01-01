Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control!
This Nissan Altima is a top choice among family sedans delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2015 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2015 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 63,018 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear child safety locks
Air Conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Window grid antenna
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement