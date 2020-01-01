Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

63,018 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 - Bluetooth

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

63,018KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6284277
  • Stock #: X1876A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FN387435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control!

This Nissan Altima is a top choice among family sedans delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2015 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2015 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 63,018 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear child safety locks
Air Conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Window grid antenna
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
68 L Fuel Tank
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

