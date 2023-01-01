Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Frontier

115,786 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

SL Crew Cab | Leather Seats | Sunroof | Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Frontier

SL Crew Cab | Leather Seats | Sunroof | Clean CarFax

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 10433247
  2. 10433247
  3. 10433247
  4. 10433247
  5. 10433247
  6. 10433247
  7. 10433247
  8. 10433247
  9. 10433247
  10. 10433247
  11. 10433247
  12. 10433247
  13. 10433247
  14. 10433247
  15. 10433247
  16. 10433247
  17. 10433247
  18. 10433247
  19. 10433247
  20. 10433247
  21. 10433247
  22. 10433247
Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,786KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10433247
  • Stock #: 23-0305
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV8FN765798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23-0305
  • Mileage 115,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax (no accidents). Equipped with Nissan Navigation System with5.8" colour touch screen with voicerecognition, NissanConnect with Mobile Apps, hands free BlueTooth, tilt steering wheel with audio and cruise controls heated leather seats, Sunroof, 18" aaluminium wheels, tonneau cover and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive todayt PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Powertrain

4 X 4

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2015 Nissan Frontier...
 115,786 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 211,064 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 103,868 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory