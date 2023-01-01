2015 Nissan Frontier...

$26,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 7 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10433247

10433247 Stock #: 23-0305

23-0305 VIN: 1N6AD0FV8FN765798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 23-0305

Mileage 115,786 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Side Curtain Airbags 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Side Airbags Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Towing Package Box Liner Interval wipers Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Vents Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Tonneau Cover Navigation SECURITY ALARM CUP HOLDERS Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Powertrain 4 X 4 Comfort Dual Climate Controls Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Touch Screen Fuel Data Centre AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR USB Parking assist w/rearview camera Fold Down Rear Seat Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.