$26,980+ tax & licensing
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2015 Nissan Frontier
SL Crew Cab | Leather Seats | Sunroof | Clean CarFax
Location
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
115,786KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10433247
- Stock #: 23-0305
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV8FN765798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,786 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Powertrain
4 X 4
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4