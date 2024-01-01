$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Frontier
SV
2015 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,635KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6AD0CW5FN731119
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9737A
- Mileage 119,635 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM
Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!
This Nissan Frontier is one of your best bets if you don't quite need a full-size pickup, but maneuverability and functionality are high on your priority list. This 2015 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This 4X4 pickup has 119,635 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $424.74 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!
This Nissan Frontier is one of your best bets if you don't quite need a full-size pickup, but maneuverability and functionality are high on your priority list. This 2015 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This 4X4 pickup has 119,635 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $424.74 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 37,190 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 19,980 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start 129,972 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2015 Nissan Frontier