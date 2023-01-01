2015 Nissan Micra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10075689

10075689 Stock #: SC2120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour "

Body Style Hatchback

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.