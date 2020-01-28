Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!



This Nissan Micra is a small car with a big personality. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 71,852 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!



Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

