2015 Nissan Micra

SV - Bluetooth

2015 Nissan Micra

SV - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,852KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544379
  • Stock #: 19-7694A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4FL238370
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This Nissan Micra is a small car with a big personality. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 71,852 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

