2015 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 7 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10273584

10273584 Stock #: 23-9271A

23-9271A VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXFN252612

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-9271A

Mileage 155,735 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior remote start Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Blind Spot Assist Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.