2015 Nissan Murano

156,240 KM

Details Description

$18,727

+ tax & licensing
$18,727

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

SV AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START

2015 Nissan Murano

SV AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,727

+ taxes & licensing

156,240KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8241531
  Stock #: 220171
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9FN285360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220171
  • Mileage 156,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Superb capability with AWD and a 3.5L V6 engine, this Murano is loaded with impressive features at an outstanding price! Options include, panoramic sunroof, remote engine starter, navigation, rear camera, heated seats + steering, 18 alloy wheels, automatic headlights, Sirius XM radio, dual climate control, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

