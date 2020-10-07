2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Outside Mirrors Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior LEATHER SEAT TRIM Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Navigation System T-top Step Bumper Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

