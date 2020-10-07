2015 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
+ taxes & licensing
All Wheel Drive and Fully Loaded! Get FANTASTIC FINANCING and OUR PRICE on this bright white used Nissan Pathfiner Platinum. Ideal for any Canadian family. Check out the photos to see all it's features. Navigation Dual DVD Player Dual Sunroof Heated Seats Vented Seats Back Up Camera Side Camera Bluetooth with Voice Command All Wheel Drive Alloy Rims Power Seats Leather Interior Remote Start Memory Seats Touchscreen Fog Lights And More! Come see this fully loaded used Nissan Pathfinder for sale. It'll be gone fast, so hurry in ASAP This preowned Nissan Pathfinder was well taken care of and drive like new. Comes with every option you would want. Easy to slide back seats, entertainment system, remote start, heated seats and so much more. Used Nissan Pathfinder for sale. Come see it now. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1