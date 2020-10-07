Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

114,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

$CALL

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum FULLY LOADED AWD

Platinum FULLY LOADED AWD

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

$CALL

114,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6074634
  • Stock #: W0462B
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM5FC679706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,259 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive and Fully Loaded! Get FANTASTIC FINANCING and OUR PRICE on this bright white used Nissan Pathfiner Platinum. Ideal for any Canadian family. Check out the photos to see all it's features. Navigation Dual DVD Player Dual Sunroof Heated Seats Vented Seats Back Up Camera Side Camera Bluetooth with Voice Command All Wheel Drive Alloy Rims Power Seats Leather Interior Remote Start Memory Seats Touchscreen Fog Lights And More! Come see this fully loaded used Nissan Pathfinder for sale. It'll be gone fast, so hurry in ASAP This preowned Nissan Pathfinder was well taken care of and drive like new. Comes with every option you would want. Easy to slide back seats, entertainment system, remote start, heated seats and so much more. Used Nissan Pathfinder for sale. Come see it now. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Outside Mirrors
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
T-top
Step Bumper
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

