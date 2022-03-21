2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 7 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761583

8761583 Stock #: 1381

1381 VIN: 5N1AR2MM2FC682160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 189,742 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.