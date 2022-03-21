Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

189,742 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum | 7 Passenger | AWD | Rear Entertainment

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum | 7 Passenger | AWD | Rear Entertainment

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 8761583
  2. 8761583
  3. 8761583
  4. 8761583
  5. 8761583
  6. 8761583
  7. 8761583
  8. 8761583
  9. 8761583
  10. 8761583
  11. 8761583
  12. 8761583
  13. 8761583
  14. 8761583
  15. 8761583
  16. 8761583
  17. 8761583
  18. 8761583
  19. 8761583
  20. 8761583
  21. 8761583
  22. 8761583
  23. 8761583
  24. 8761583
  25. 8761583
  26. 8761583
  27. 8761583
  28. 8761583
  29. 8761583
  30. 8761583
  31. 8761583
  32. 8761583
  33. 8761583
  34. 8761583
  35. 8761583
  36. 8761583
  37. 8761583
  38. 8761583
  39. 8761583
  40. 8761583
  41. 8761583
  42. 8761583
  43. 8761583
  44. 8761583
  45. 8761583
  46. 8761583
  47. 8761583
  48. 8761583
  49. 8761583
  50. 8761583
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,742KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761583
  • Stock #: 1381
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM2FC682160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,742 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum | 7-seater | Navigation | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Rear Entertainment

Blue Exterior | Tan Leather Interior | Alloy wheels | Keyless Entry | Heated Mirrors | Front Power Seats | Headrest Entertainment Screens | Rear Climate Control | 7-Seater | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Traction Control | Sunroof | Heated and Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | 360 Camera | Navigation | Blind Spot Assist | Parking Sensors | Power Locks and Windows and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2022 BMW M4 Competit...
 240 KM
$124,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe...
 7,600 KM
$79,885 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue PL...
 26,400 KM
$46,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory