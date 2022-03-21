Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Used
  • Listing ID: 8862254
  • Stock #: N22163B
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6FC671923

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N22163B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
