2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Used
- Listing ID: 8862254
- Stock #: N22163B
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM6FC671923
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5