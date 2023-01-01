Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

100,615 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

100,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010022
  • Stock #: 23-9194B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9FC866553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Compare at $18535 - Our Price is just $17995!

Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 100,615 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $382.25 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Buy From Home Available

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

