$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
193,028KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV6FC759056
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,028 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
2015 Nissan Rogue