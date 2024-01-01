Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

193,028 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

193,028KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV6FC759056

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,028 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-XXXX

613-722-0852

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2015 Nissan Rogue