Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Rogue

160,097 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1723656157
  2. 1723656157
  3. 1723656157
  4. 1723656157
  5. 1723656157
  6. 1723656157
  7. 1723656157
  8. 1723656157
  9. 1723656157
  10. 1723656157
  11. 1723656157
  12. 1723656157
  13. 1723656157
  14. 1723656157
  15. 1723656157
  16. 1723656157
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,097KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3FC806253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,097 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAB
2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAB" OUTDOORSMAN 171,363 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Honda CR-V EX 203,900 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" 134,765 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue