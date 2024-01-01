$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,630KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT3FC755366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Jade
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 155,630 kms. It's midnight jade in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2015 Nissan Rogue