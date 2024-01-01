Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 138,712 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Nissan Rogue

138,712 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12045769

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,712KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT6FC859740

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3464A
  • Mileage 138,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 138,712 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline DSG - Android Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline DSG - Android Auto 63,915 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 151,063 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline 165,090 KM $10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue