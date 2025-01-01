Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

77,255 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12567419

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
77,255KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT8FC753287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,255 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 77,000KMS!! Backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

