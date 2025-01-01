Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

75,511 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

S | Ultra Low KM's

12775298

2015 Nissan Rogue

S | Ultra Low KM's

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,511KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT4FC833007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P16601
  • Mileage 75,511 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000RPM
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1)
Ground clearance (min): 188mm (7.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Passenger volume: 2,996L (105.8 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Front legroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Front headroom: 1,057mm (41.6)
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Exterior height: 1,696mm (66.8)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 2.5L
Curb weight: 1,550kg (3,417lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
GVWR: 2,036kg (4,489lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,112 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,982 L (70 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2015 Nissan Rogue