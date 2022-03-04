Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

113,236 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

113,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8630645
  Stock #: 01631
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC903908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01631
  • Mileage 113,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Sun Roof
Push Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

