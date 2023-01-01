$13,116+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,116
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Nissan Sentra
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV | AUTO |REAR CAM | HTD SEATS | A/C | PUSH START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$13,116
+ taxes & licensing
113,948KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10147254
- Stock #: 230558
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP0FL694304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230558
- Mileage 113,948 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 114,000 KMS! BACKUP CAMERA, 16-IN ALLOYS, PUSH START, HEATED SEATS AND BLUETOOTH! Leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, keyless entry, cruise control, Eco mode, Sport mode and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8