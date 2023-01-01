Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Sentra

113,948 KM

Details Description

$13,116

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,116

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV | AUTO |REAR CAM | HTD SEATS | A/C | PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV | AUTO |REAR CAM | HTD SEATS | A/C | PUSH START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10147254
  2. 10147254
  3. 10147254
  4. 10147254
  5. 10147254
  6. 10147254
  7. 10147254
  8. 10147254
  9. 10147254
  10. 10147254
  11. 10147254
  12. 10147254
  13. 10147254
  14. 10147254
  15. 10147254
  16. 10147254
  17. 10147254
  18. 10147254
  19. 10147254
  20. 10147254
  21. 10147254
  22. 10147254
  23. 10147254
  24. 10147254
  25. 10147254
  26. 10147254
  27. 10147254
  28. 10147254
  29. 10147254
Contact Seller

$13,116

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,948KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147254
  • Stock #: 230558
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0FL694304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230558
  • Mileage 113,948 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 114,000 KMS! BACKUP CAMERA, 16-IN ALLOYS, PUSH START, HEATED SEATS AND BLUETOOTH! Leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, keyless entry, cruise control, Eco mode, Sport mode and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 113,948 KM
$13,116 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL A...
 5,860 KM
$45,842 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Cayenne...
 19,999 KM
$90,822 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory