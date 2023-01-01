Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

176,205 KM

Details Description Features

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

4DR SDN CVT SV

4DR SDN CVT SV

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,205KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175589
  • Stock #: D015
  • VIN: 3n1ab7ap3fl653665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D015
  • Mileage 176,205 KM

Vehicle Description

 Very clean and drives great!  Heated front seats, backup camera, Bluetooth, air conditioning. ALLOY WHEELS

. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

