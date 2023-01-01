$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2015 Nissan Sentra
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
176,205KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10175589
- Stock #: D015
- VIN: 3n1ab7ap3fl653665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D015
- Mileage 176,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean and drives great! Heated front seats, backup camera, Bluetooth, air conditioning. ALLOY WHEELS
. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7