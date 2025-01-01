$14,017+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV LUXURY | ONLY 57,000 KMS | SUNROOF | BOSE | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,243 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 57,000 KMS!! Loaded SV w/ Luxury Package incl. sunroof, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, Bose premium audio, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
