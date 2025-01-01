$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL | ONLY 40,000KMS!! | HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | NAV
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL | ONLY 40,000KMS!! | HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,142 KM
Vehicle Description
ONY 40,000KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE SL!! Leather, sunroof, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, premium Bose audio system, heated seats, navigation, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500