Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM - $85 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM - $85 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

  1. 5195117
  2. 5195117
  3. 5195117
  4. 5195117
  5. 5195117
  6. 5195117
  7. 5195117
  8. 5195117
  9. 5195117
  10. 5195117
  11. 5195117
  12. 5195117
  13. 5195117
  14. 5195117
  15. 5195117
  16. 5195117
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,267KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5195117
  • Stock #: X1800
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXFL644073
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth!

Compare at $13385 - Our Price is just $12995!

Who says a compact car has to be a penalty box? This Nissan Sentra has the style and the comfort to win over just about anybody. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 30,267 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $84.66 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 38,794 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 69,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 137,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory