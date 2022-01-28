$15,426+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2015 Nissan Sentra
NEW ARRIVAL | POWER GROUP | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$15,426
- Listing ID: 8181231
- Stock #: 220071
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7FL632737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Amethyst Grey Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,204 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Great value with power windows, power locks, cruise control, power mirrors, Bluetooth, keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio controls, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
