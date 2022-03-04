Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

77,606 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

77,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8546747
  Stock #: 01550
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL658749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01550
  • Mileage 77,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

