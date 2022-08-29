Menu
2015 Nissan Titan

71,223 KM

Details

$29,300

+ tax & licensing
$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2015 Nissan Titan

2015 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X LOADED LEATHER ROOF NAVI HTD SEATS

2015 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X LOADED LEATHER ROOF NAVI HTD SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

71,223KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9295378
  Stock #: 501484
  VIN: 1N6AA0EC2FN501484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 501484
  • Mileage 71,223 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SINGLE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tow Hitch Receiver
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

