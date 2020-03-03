Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV AUTO A/C REAR CAM 87,000 KM BLUETOOTH

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,956

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,470KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4782753
  • Stock #: 200129
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8FL415553
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic

Only 87,000 KM! Automatic w/rear view camera, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of affordable and extra clean used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

