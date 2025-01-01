$7,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note
SV, AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, BACK UP CAMERA, 71KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,793KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXFL429177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,793 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES WITH ONTARIP OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY
FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHIVLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND FIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
