RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES WITH ONTARIP OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY 

FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHIVLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND FIRECTIONS

2015 Nissan Versa Note

71,793 KM

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV, AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, BACK UP CAMERA, 71KM

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV, AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, BACK UP CAMERA, 71KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,793KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXFL429177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,793 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES WITH ONTARIP OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY 

FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHIVLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND FIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-744-7090

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2015 Nissan Versa Note