2015 RAM 1500

131,112 KM

Details Description Features

$28,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,871

+ taxes & licensing

131,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471005
  • Stock #: A5144
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM8FS708048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,112 KM

Vehicle Description

 BEAUTIFUL BLACK on Black Leather Interior 2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LIMITED CREW CAB 4X4! 3.0L V6 ECODIESEL!  Has ONLY 131112 KMS. 5-foot-7 Bed. Runs Excellent. No Issues. IN MINT CONDITION IN AND OUT! NO RUST! Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, RAMBOX, Bluetooth, USB, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Seats with Memory, Ventilated Seats, UConnect Infotainment with 8.4 Inch Touch Screen, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry and Ignition, 20 Inch Aluminum Rims, Spray In Bed-Liner***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

