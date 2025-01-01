Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2015 RAM 1500

278,926 KM

$11,650

+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

ST SINGLE OWNER, LEER CAP, 5.7 HEMI, SIDEBARS

12697503

2015 RAM 1500

ST SINGLE OWNER, LEER CAP, 5.7 HEMI, SIDEBARS

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$11,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,926KM
VIN 1C6RR7ST0FS699003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,926 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Crew Cab

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$11,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2015 RAM 1500