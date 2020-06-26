Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 5297201
  2. 5297201
  3. 5297201
  4. 5297201
  5. 5297201
  6. 5297201
  7. 5297201
  8. 5297201
  9. 5297201
  10. 5297201
  11. 5297201
  12. 5297201
  13. 5297201
  14. 5297201
  15. 5297201
  16. 5297201
  17. 5297201
  18. 5297201
  19. 5297201
  20. 5297201
  21. 5297201
  22. 5297201
  23. 5297201
  24. 5297201
  25. 5297201
Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,967KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5297201
  • Stock #: 20-0241
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LMXFS524622
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
 3.0L EcoDiesel and 8 speed automatic transmission.Equipped with BlueTooth, 8.4" UConnect screen with back up camera, USB/AUX inputs, factory remote start, XM Satellite radio, 10- way power drivers seat, tilt steering with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, heated steering wheel, factory installed electric trailer brake, heated extendable trailer towing mirrors, 20" chrome wheels and much more. please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Running Boards
  • Towing Package
  • Chrome Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear Vents
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4
  • Turbo
  • DIESEL
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Touch Screen
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
  • USB
  • Parking assist w/rearview camera
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2014 Land Rover Evoq...
 110,962 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus Auto...
 66,609 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500...
 158,314 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory